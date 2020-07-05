1/1
Ruth (Kendall) Huiet
1927 - 2020
Ruth Kendall Huiet 92, of Charlotte, died Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020 Novant Matthews.

Services will be held later.

Ruth was born November 21, 1927 in Stanly County to the late George and Margaret Poplin Kendall. She was a 1945 Graduate of Albemarle High School where she played basketball and a 1949 Graduate of Duke University. She was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

She loved being outside, working in her yard and enjoying nature. Ruth also loved cats and gave a wonderful home to at least 25 during her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Bassler Huiet.

She is survived by her son, Tom Huiet of Salt Lake City, Utah and her daughter Layne Huiet of Durham.

Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.ASPCA.org.

Edwards Funeral Homes, Norwood is serving the Huiet family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
