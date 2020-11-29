Ruth Lloyd
November 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Ruth Durham Stevens Lloyd, 92, died at her home in Charlotte on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications due to cancer.
Ruth was born at home in Wayne County, NC, September 9, 1928. She was the oldest daughter of Everett Allen Stevens and Sallie Belle Overman Stevens, and sister of Margaret Lee Stevens Babson, all of whom preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Bobby, daughter Dena Margaret Whitaker, the light of her life, nephew John Allen Babson (Bibs) of Columbia, SC, great-nephew John Allen Babson Jr., and great-niece Brooks Babson.
Ruth and her sister grew up during the Depression era on the family farm outside of Grantham, helping their parents raise tobacco, corn, and soybeans. She helped her mother with weekly deliveries of eggs and fresh vegetables to friends in Goldsboro. She graduated from Grantham School, in the last class to finish high school at the end of eleventh grade. Ruth continued her education at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, earning her teaching certificate. Her first teaching job, at age 21, was back at Grantham School, teaching 8th grade. She taught next in Harnett County and from there, to Charlotte-Mecklenburg. She taught second/third grade at Thomasboro Elementary School in Charlotte until retirement in 1990, after 42 years.
Teaching was Ruth's first career, but even before retirement, she was always busy within the community. She was a faithful member of the Assurance UMC "Young At Heart" Sunday School class and Care Circle. She was a long-time member of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church until its closing, service as elder, deacon, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and Women of the Church president (for which she was awarded Honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Church).
Ruth dearly loved people and welcomed every opportunity to spend time with family and friends. She was eager to meet new people and was always kind to everyone she met. She was driven by a lifelong desire to help others and considered it a privilege and blessing to contribute her talents and gifts to the community she loved. She enjoyed showing her love for others by baking treats, sending cards, volunteering at Presbyterian Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center, and her favorite was volunteering for 13 years as a Doorkeeper, with her "twin" Pat, at the Billy Graham Library.
When she wasn't teaching, baking, or volunteering, Ruth loved to travel. She and Bobby spent many enjoyable weekends in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN, attending country music shows and meeting a lot of the performers after the show. She considered it an honor to have visited every state in the US, except for Alaska. She and Dena loved browsing through antique stores, attending plays, and collecting all sorts of unique and unusual items, such as pottery, glass, handwork, and dolls.
Along with Bobby and Dena, Ruth will be missed by numerous friends and extended family. Always willing to lend a hand, she did so quietly and without expecting praise or recognition. She always thought of others before herself, and her joy, laughter, and caring and loving ways should be a wonderful inspiration of how to live a fulfilling life.
Visitation will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Assurance United Methodist Church, 9700 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Huntersville NC, with service immediately following at 2:00 PM. Private interment will be at Forest Lawn West.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Assurance UMC or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. The family would like to extend special thanks to Brian, Debbie, LeeAnn, RN Mya, and Randy for their constant hands-on devotion and support.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.