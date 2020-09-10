1/1
Ruth Marie Driscoll
1927 - 2020
Ruth Marie Carlos Driscoll, 93, of Charlotte, NC went to our Lord in Heaven on Sept 5, 2020. Ruth as nurse & homemaker was loved for her kindness, nurturing, & Louisiana cooking. Born June 20, 1927 to Julienne Emilienne Carriere & James Milford Carlos.

Survived by children: Donna Focht (Jerry), Bruce Driscoll Jr (Judy), & Byron Driscoll (Anita); granddaughters: Alexandra Focht, Julianna Watkins (Joe), Ava & Grace Driscoll. Preceded in death by beloved husband LtCol Bruce Willie Driscoll, Ret USMC, her parents, & 13 siblings.

Visitation: 6-8pm Sept 10 @ JB Tallent Funeral Home, 1937 Sharon Amity Rd. Funeral 10:50am Sept 11 @ St Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Rd. Burial @ Arlington National Cemetery.

Share online condolences or donations to Levine Cancer Inst: www.TallentFuneralService.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
SEP
11
Funeral
10:45 AM
St Gabriel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
