Ruth Marie Carlos Driscoll, 93, of Charlotte, NC went to our Lord in Heaven on Sept 5, 2020. Ruth as nurse & homemaker was loved for her kindness, nurturing, & Louisiana cooking. Born June 20, 1927 to Julienne Emilienne Carriere & James Milford Carlos.
Survived by children: Donna Focht (Jerry), Bruce Driscoll Jr (Judy), & Byron Driscoll (Anita); granddaughters: Alexandra Focht, Julianna Watkins (Joe), Ava & Grace Driscoll. Preceded in death by beloved husband LtCol Bruce Willie Driscoll, Ret USMC, her parents, & 13 siblings.
Visitation: 6-8pm Sept 10 @ JB Tallent Funeral Home, 1937 Sharon Amity Rd. Funeral 10:50am Sept 11 @ St Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Rd. Burial @ Arlington National Cemetery.
Share online condolences or donations to Levine Cancer Inst: www.TallentFuneralService.com