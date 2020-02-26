Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth May Holland. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 1:00 PM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 View Map Interment Following Services Sharon Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Holland, 99, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1920, in Sandersville, GA. A daughter of the late Orlando Jewell "OJ" and Ruth May and a beloved wife of her late husband Max W. Holland.



Ruth was a pioneering lady, starting a successful homebuilding career in the 1950s. She was especially proud of the home she built for her family at Holly Hill, a classic Georgian Colonial house. She enjoyed playing bridge, was a terrific gardener, and was often seen playing golf at Carmel Country Club. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a charter member of both Providence United Methodist Church and The Church at Charlotte. Ruth's talents were instrumental in the construction of the first sanctuary for The Church at Charlotte.



Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Ledford and Jane Brooker; brothers, OJ and Tom May; son, Tom "Tiki" Holland; and grandson, Jeffrey Michael Holland.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Max "Bill" Holland Jr. (Brenda) and Michael "Mike" Holland (Diane); grandsons, Max "Trip" Holland III (Xi), Brad Holland, Arthur "Kip" Holland, Joseph Holland (and his mother Jo Holland), Wes Holland (Ashley), and Zach Holland; great grandsons, Tristan Holland and Grayden Holland; and step-grandchildren, Kevin (Joy), Jason (Kim), Austin, Abby, and Lauren Kiser.



A funeral service to honor Ruth's life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harry & Bryant's "Chapel in the Oaks", 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 pm prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .



