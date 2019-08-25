Ruth Mitchell Williams, of Matthews, NC, passed away August 22, 2019, at Accordius Health at Monroe. She was 97 years old.
Born February 20, 1922 in Bluefield, VA, Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Beecher and Mary Mitchell. She was married to the late James H. Williams. Ruth was a sewing machine operator and worked for several companies. Her passions included gardening, cooking, sewing and antiques.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was predeceased by her sons, James Williams and Charles Williams; granddaughters, Sharon Sustar and Cindy Freeman; and great-grandson, Johnathan Sapp.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lloyd and husband, Ben, of Matthews, NC, and Margaret Palmer of Knoxville, TN; her daughter-in-law, Helen Williams of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 25, 2019