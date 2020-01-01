Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Starnes Moore HARRISBURG - Ruth Starnes Moore passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Ruth was a daughter of the mountains of North Carolina. She was born at Biltmore Hospital in Asheville, NC, to Bert and Hazel Starnes in 1942. She was an only daughter with four protective older brothers (Bert Jr, Cloyes, Rip and John). She attended boarding school at Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy (nka The King's Academy) and later graduated from Lee Edwards High School (nka Asheville High School). In the early 1960s, she moved to Charlotte to give it a go in the big city under the watchful eye of her older brother. She met James Philip Moore, Sr. at Oakhurst Baptist Church, and they were married in October 1963. Initially, they made their life in Charlotte. Phil worked at a trucking company and then as a traveling salesman for Golden Book Company. Meanwhile, two sons were born in 1965 and 1966. In 1969, Phil submitted to the Lord's call to the ministry, and together they set out on a new adventure. He quit his job, and they sold the last house they would ever own. With two small children, they left it all behind to start anew studying the Bible at Columbia International University. While at CIU, Ruth ran the college nursery, while Phil studied, pastored and worked odd jobs to make ends meet. They loved their community and in addition to it all, they served as foster parents as well. He graduated in 1975, and another son was born later that year. The role of a pastor's wife is never an easy one, but Ruth flourished in that critical role as they served in communities across the Carolinas, at New Hope Baptist Church (Rembert, SC), Pine View Baptist Church (Blythewood, SC), Ratcliffe Cove Baptist Church (Waynesville, NC), Lennon's Crossroads Baptist Church (Evergreen, NC) and for 22 years at Crossroads Baptist Church (Hillsborough, NC). In addition to her role as a pastor's wife, Ruth loved people and thrived in caring for young children in a home day care (where she was affectionally known as Mama Moore) and then later at Ray Motor Company and the Orange County Sportsplex. In 2006, they retired to Harrisburg, NC and in 2014 moved to Clearwater, Florida. Even in retirement, they continued to love and serve those they came in contact within their apartment community, their churches and leading worship at local nursing home. In her final years, Ruth found a ministry providing encouragement to her caregivers and those around her in Hospice and her nursing home. Ruth is survived by her brother Cloyes Starnes and her three sons: James Philip Moore Jr. and Linda Iris Moore, Rodney Thomas Moore and Jacqueline Edwards Moore, and Gideon Cloyes Moore and Anne Shoemake Moore. She loved being a grandmother, and she had ten grandchildren at the time of her death: Elyse, Jadyn, Jessica, Jensinne, Ellis, Eliana, Gracie, Jack, William and Happy Moore. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend and she will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held in Ruth Moore's honor at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church in Harrisburg, NC (5315 Highway 49 S, Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075). The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, friends consider making a donation to the Gideon's International Ministry (

