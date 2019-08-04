Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Moser "Patsy" Sumner. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 11:00 AM Myers Park United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth "Patsy" Moser Sumner went to be with her Lord peacefully at her daughter's home in Rocky Mount, NC surrounded by her children on Sunday, July 28, 2019, she was 91. Mrs. Sumner was born in Gastonia, NC on December 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Ruth Hanna Moser and Dr. Stamey Everett Moser. Patsy graduated from Gastonia Senior High School in 1945, where she was a cheerleader and voted cutest senior and Salem College in 1949, where she was senior class president. She married Theodore B. Sumner, Jr. Jan 6, 1951 and was the quintessential housewife loving and caring for her family throughout her entire life. You could always find her in her garden tending to her flowers and feeding her birds. Patsy played a lot of golf well into her 80's at Quail Hollow Club and The Country Club of North Carolina.



Mrs. Sumner was a longtime member of Myers Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Mint Museum Auxiliary, The Delhom Service League, The German Club, The Charlotte Assembly, Wing Haven, The Gaston Society, Red Cross, Pioneers Girl Scouts Council, Camp Rotary, The Colonnade; Duke Mansion, the Myers Park Garden Club and The Queens Table.



The family would like to acknowledge NeNe Evans and Mattie Battle her primary home caregivers and friends, as well as, Laverne Costa, Maritza Diaz, and Stacy Johnson. As well as, Dr. Thomas Gennosa and staff at Tarboro Family Physicians. A special thank you to Dr. Doug Boyette, Sherri Alligood, Erica Lowery, Keith Griffin, Chanequa Bryant at Nash UNC Health Care Hospice.



Mrs. Sumner is preceded by her adoring husband Ted, and survived by her daughter Stacy Sumner Jesso and husband, John of Rocky Mount, NC and her son Theodore B. Sumner III (Tee) of Raleigh, NC.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 8, 2019 At Myers Park United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. James Howell officiating. The family will receive friends in Jubilee Hall following the service. Interment will be private.



Memorials can be made to Nash UNC Health Care Foundation, Hospice Fund, 2416 Professional Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





