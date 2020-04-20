Ruth Selvey Hannah, age 96, of Denver, NC. passed away on April 15, 2020. Ruth was born in Charlotte, NC. on November 18, 1923. She graduated from Technical High School. Ruth was married to Paul Hannah on August 17, 1952. They were married 54 years at the time of his death in 2006. Ruth worked at the Chadbourn Hosiery Mills Inc. until her marriage. She was a stay at home mother until her girls were older and then she worked in the catalog sales for Sears. She was actively involved in her church until her health deteriorated. She loved her church family at Denver Baptist Church. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Joan Anderson (Jerry), Kathy Anderson (Bill); grandchildren Brad Barnhardt (Pat), Crystal Barnhardt, Ben Abuzayed, David Anderson (Rachel) and great grandson, Aiden.



Besides her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Hannah and brother Ernest Selvey.



A private burial will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. Pastor Chris Griggs of Denver Baptist Church will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory to Hospice of Lincoln County would be deeply appreciated. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lincoln County and her longtime, faithful caretakers Diane Reel, MaryBeth Linn, Holly Dudzic and the wonderful staff at Senior Care Carolinas.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver, NC.

