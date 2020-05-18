Ruth Brumley Staton, 98, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
She was born on October 4, 1921 in Iredell County, to the late Franklin Earl and Ally Burns Harris Brumley. Mrs. Staton was retired from Cascade Mills; where she enjoyed her job as a weaver. She was a lifetime member of Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. She loved working in the yard, sewing, traveling, going to her house at White Lake, and riding her bicycle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas Staton; and brothers, Ray and Eugene Brumley.
She is survived by her daughter, June Goodman; and her grandson, Reid Goodman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23 from 1:00-2:30 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with a service following at 3:00 PM at Prospect Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Gipe officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church Development Fund, 9425 West NC Hwy 152, Mooresville, NC 28115 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Staton family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
She was born on October 4, 1921 in Iredell County, to the late Franklin Earl and Ally Burns Harris Brumley. Mrs. Staton was retired from Cascade Mills; where she enjoyed her job as a weaver. She was a lifetime member of Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. She loved working in the yard, sewing, traveling, going to her house at White Lake, and riding her bicycle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas Staton; and brothers, Ray and Eugene Brumley.
She is survived by her daughter, June Goodman; and her grandson, Reid Goodman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23 from 1:00-2:30 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with a service following at 3:00 PM at Prospect Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Gipe officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church Development Fund, 9425 West NC Hwy 152, Mooresville, NC 28115 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Staton family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 18, 2020.