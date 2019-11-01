Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Waters (Bond) Conger. View Sign Service Information Carl M Ellington Funeral Services 727 E MOREHEAD ST Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Waters Bond Conger, age 96, was born in Tarboro, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Lyn Bond, Sr. and Ruth Waters Bond. She was the granddaughter of William M. Bond (Judge) and Laura Griffith Bond and Hyman Tillar Waters and Patti Pruden Waters. She graduated valedictorian from Tarboro High School in 1940, where she lettered three years in varsity basketball. She then attended St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh and graduated from Hollins College of Virginia with a degree in history and political science. She was chosen as "May Queen" by her peers. She then moved to New York City for two years and was employed by National Digest as an editorial assistant. She then accepted a wartime job at Western Electric. Ruth married Joseph Harold Conger, Jr. in 1947 and moved to Edenton, North Carolina. They had three children. She was employed by the Chowan County Department of Social Services and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the North Carolina chapter of the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She then moved to Charlotte in 1970 and was employed by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services until her retirement in 1987, whereupon she continued volunteer work at Crisis Assistance and Friendship Trays. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, Dr. Edward G. Bond of Edenton, N.C. and Lyn Bond Jr. of Charlotte, NC; son, Joseph H. Conger, III, of Cold Spring, Kentucky. She is survived by daughter, Ruth "Bonnie" Conger; son Lyn Conger and wife, Arlene T. Conger, and grandsons Jacob Lyn Conger and Joshua Bond Conger. Ruth was kind, generous, and always willing to help anyone in need. She was a voracious reader and participated in many book clubs. Her grandsons, Jacob and Josh, added an extraordinary chapter to her life, and she cherished every moment with them and enjoyed watching them grow to be young men. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, November 4th, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC with The Reverend Lisa Saunders officiating. A private burial will be held prior to the memorial for the family. The family would like to thank the Carriage Club's skilled nursing staff and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to KinderMourn, 1320 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC, 28204.





