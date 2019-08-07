100 years old,daughter of Luther & Bertha Gillespie passed on August 1,2019 at Aldergate Hospice Unit 4.
Visitation with funeral immediately following will be from 12-1pm on Thursday August 8 at the United House of Prayer For All People Mother House, at 2321 Beatties Ford Rd. Burial at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Mrs Johnson a Mecklenburg County Native was retired from Jones Dry Cleaners after forty five years of service. Survivors are sons, Joe C. Johnson (Jeanette), Leonard B. Johnson (Wanda) & Carlson Johnson; daughter Bertha M. Johnson, step daughter Juliette Broadway, twenty grandchildren, twenty- five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Special thank's extended to the Aldergate Hospice Unit Carrington Place, Carolinas Medical and Hospice Palliative Care West Team.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2019