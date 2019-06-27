Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan James Patterson CHARLOTTE - Ryan James Patterson, 44, died on June 24, 2019. He was surrounded by family members who will admire, love and miss him always. Ryan was born on November 8, 1974, in East Point, Georgia to the late James and Patricia Patterson. Ryan graduated from The Galloway School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1993, and Davidson College in 1997 where he met his wife, Ann. He channeled and embodied Davidson's Honor Code and remained an ardent fan of the Davidson Wildcats throughout his life. Ryan and Ann married in 1999 and enjoyed a loving partnership for 20 years. Ryan loved his career, beginning at Wachovia Securities, then The Duke Endowment where he studied for and earned the CFA designation, and the last 11 years at Global Endowment Management. Ryan joined GEM in 2007 in GEM's infancy. He relished in the precise, exacting nature of his job and its day-to-day challenges. He was known for calm efficiency and expert problem solving. He rose to become Chief Investment Operations Officer. He also dearly loved everyone he worked with and looked forward to going to work. Ryan picked up golf in childhood and would enjoy watching it and playing it for the rest of his life. He was elated to play Augusta National earlier this year. He also loved airlines, airplanes and transportation logistics. He liked spending time at the airport; both traveling and watching planes take off and land. He was a weather aficionado who routinely supplied upcoming weather information to family and neighbors. He loved an old-school print newspaper and subscribed to and read three different newspapers all of his adult life. To close friends, he was also known for his impeccable taste in film and music. Despite his many varied interests, Ryan was most dedicated to his family. He was a devoted husband, a fun, proud and loving father who savored his daughters' company and acts of kindness. Ryan took active involvement in his daughters' many interests and talents, and helped develop them into compassionate, resilient young women. He was also a caring older brother, a loyal grandson, an amazing uncle and a dear friend to many. His family and friends remember with tremendous admiration the indomitable spirit, infectious smile and unwavering courage Ryan showed during his journey with Glioblastoma. Ryan is survived by his wife Ann, two daughters, Amelia and Dorothy, two grandmothers, Jeanne Patterson and Dora Mae Peter, two brothers Kyle (Rebecca) and Todd (Shenna) and five nephews, Eli, Miles, Reid, Finn and Theo Patterson. He is also survived by stepfamily members, including his late mother's husband, David Roessner, and his late father's wife, Dayle Betlock, and step siblings, Jennifer Strautman and Marc Betlock. Ryan wanted to thank the many caring doctors and healthcare professionals who held his hand as he walked this path over the last two years, Dr. Allan Friedman, Dr. Katherine Peters, Dr. Justin Favaro and Dr. Rahul Karamchandani. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held Sunday, June 30, at 1:30PM at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

