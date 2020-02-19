S. Dean Hamrick (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Myers Park Baptist Church
Obituary
Dean Hamrick, 91, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Myers Park Baptist Church with a reception following. A complete obituary can be found online and online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020
