Dean Hamrick, 91, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Myers Park Baptist Church with a reception following. A complete obituary can be found online and online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020