Sadie Edwards Griffin, 91, of Charlotte, NC passed away on March 9, 2020. Sadie was born in Union Co., NC on December 17, 1928 to the late James and Ora Edwards.
Besides her parents, Sadie is predeceased by her husband Ed, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son Kent and several nieces and nephews.
Sadie was born, raised and lived her entire life in Union Co. She only lived outside the area when Ed was drafted into the Army and they lived in Columbia, SC for 2 years. Sadie will be remembered as being the best mother a man could have.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery on Thursday, March 12 at 11 AM. The family would like to thank Care Haven Senior Home Care for their years of help and kindness. They would also ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020