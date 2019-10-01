Safa Salloum age 61, Waxhaw, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 26, 2019.
The son of Youssef and Raja Salloum, born in Syria.
Safa is survived by his wife Rita Sayegh Salloum and three sons Joseph, James and Thomas, his sister Sahar, brothers Sam and Joseph.
Safa, an engineer and entrepreneur, had a heart of gold and was a very generous person who reflected his generosity by being a mentor, a father figure and a brother to many.
Rita and the family will be receiving family and friends on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 from 10am - 11am at Nativity of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church located at 1700 Mineral Springs Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28262. The Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Immediately following the funeral, a Burial Service will be held at the Forest Lawn East Cemetery located at 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, North Carolina, 28104.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Nativity of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church and mailed to: P.O. Box 2268, Davidson, NC 28036 or to St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270.
Lord Have Mercy on your servant Safa and may his Memory be Eternal
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019