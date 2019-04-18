Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie Ann (Carroll) Park. View Sign

Sallie Ann Carroll Park, age 82, of Elkin, NC, passed away on April 16, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1936 in Mt. Airy, NC to Curtis Calvin and Mary Council Carroll. She graduated from Mt. Airy High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design in 1958.



Sallie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a talented artist with many passions and a spiritual person who devoted countless hours to her church, her creative pursuits and her personal journey. Sallie began her career in commercial art. She first worked for Ellis Stone Department Store in Durham, NC while her husband completed his law degree. She then worked for Chatham Manufacturing Company in Elkin creating hand woven samples. Staying home to rear their children, she worked as a freelance commercial artist for local apparel companies and taught art lessons to children from her home studio. Later, she started a successful calligraphy business, Ways with Words, where she was especially drawn to quotes by Thoreau, Rumi, Joseph Campbell and Tagore. It was her exposure to these philosophers' work that led her to a deeper study and love of Jungian psychology and dreamwork which she practiced for as long as she could. Never afraid to break with tradition, Sallie's love for contemporary design is best reflected in the home she designed and lived in for 50 years.



Music and the church were always important aspects of Sallie's life. Sallie once wrote: "Music feeds my soul. It lifts me up, teaches me, moves me into another realm". She was involved in music beginning with her childhood church choir, glee club, opera club, and as an adult at Elkin First United Methodist Church where she was a life long member of the choir. Sallie always had classical music playing throughout the home, in her studio and in her car. She enjoyed attending Charlotte Symphony Orchestra concerts for many years. At church, Sallie served on many committees but especially enjoyed her work on the worship committeeTravel was another one of Sallie's passions. She loved going with friends to New York City or special places around the world with her husband. She especially loved planning her trips to New York City and became known in Elkin as the local travel expert on arts, culture and all things Manhattan, earning the nickname "Sallie says".Sallie always had a project going. While too numerous to recount, some favorites were her uniquely designed Christmas cards, melted bead snowflakes, wood cut Christmas ornaments, elaborate handblown Pisanki Easter Eggs, travel and nature photography, and family calligraphy-designed scrapbooks. Sallie's talent, drive and enthusiasm to accomplish so much was an inspiration to us all.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dr. Martha E. Carroll. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Daniel Joseph Park, three children, Lark Park Elliott (Thomas) of Charlotte, NC, Mark Curtis Park (Sue) of Salisbury, NC and Daniel Clark Park (Linda) of Woodinville, WA and grandchildren, Lucy and Mac Elliott, Erica and Addison Park, and John and Catherine Park.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 2:00pm at Elkin First United Methodist Church conducted by Reverend Mike Shuford and Reverend Fred Jordan. The family will receive friends at the church after the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial contributions may be made to the Music Department at Elkin First United Methodist Church, PO Box 69, Elkin, NC 28621, or to a .



The family would like to thank Ginger Lowe and all of the devoted care givers who took such loving care of Sallie in her final years.John Kennedy, funeral director, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to

