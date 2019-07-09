Sallie Elizabeth (Lott) Harris (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Sallie Elizabeth Lott Harris, 76, of New Orleans, LA and more recently of Charlotte, NC, went to heaven on July 8, 2019. Hers was a life well-lived, having married the love of her life, raised four children, and spoiled thirteen grandchildren. A service will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, July 10 at the Plantation Estates Clubhouse Performing Arts Center, 606 Birch View Drive, Matthews, NC. Reception to follow. For a full biography and celebration of her life, please visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019
