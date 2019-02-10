Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie (Cook) Hilton. View Sign

Sallie Cook Hilton, 84, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Mooresville.



She was born on July 10, 1934 in Fort Mill, SC, to the late Paul A. and Sallie Freeze Cook. Mrs. Hilton was retired from Lancaster County School System in 1996. She was a member of Douglas Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, SC, where she was a member of the Women of the Church Circle prior to moving to Mooresville, NC. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and visiting family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel C. Hilton, Sr.; and son, Joel C. Hilton, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Beverly P. Grizzi and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Marie Byrd Hilton; grandchildren, Jonathan Paull, Benjamin Grizzi, Lindsay Hilton; sister-in-law, Mary A. Belk; brother-in-law, James Belk; step-brother, Thomas Culp; step sister-in-law, Jane Culp; half sister-in-law, Scottie Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 17 at Douglas Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, SC with Rev. Harriss Ricks officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Hilton family. Condolences may be made to the family at

494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

