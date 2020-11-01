1/1
Sally Ann Mowrey
1946 - 2020
Sally Ann Mowrey
November 1, 1946 - October 29, 2020
Terrell, North Carolina - Sally Ann Weidenmeyer Mowrey, 73, of Terrell, NC, lost her 2 year long battle with Sarcoma cancer Thursday October 29, 2020. Sally was born in Carlisle, Pa. to Elizabeth & Whitey Weidenmeyer. She is survived by her husband Michael of 48+ years and many nieces and nephews. Sally enjoyed life, smiled often, laughed easily, and had a way of making those around her feel comfortable. She always treated people with kindness and respect. A celebration of life will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church, Davidson NC at noon on November 12,2020 with a reception at the home following the service. Memorials may be made to Davidson United Methodist Church, PO Box 718, Davidson NC 28036 or Carolina Cares Hospice, Newton NC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at James Funeral Home, www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Davidson United Methodist Church
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
