Sally Ann Mowrey
November 1, 1946 - October 29, 2020
Terrell, North Carolina - Sally Ann Weidenmeyer Mowrey, 73, of Terrell, NC, lost her 2 year long battle with Sarcoma cancer Thursday October 29, 2020. Sally was born in Carlisle, Pa. to Elizabeth & Whitey Weidenmeyer. She is survived by her husband Michael of 48+ years and many nieces and nephews. Sally enjoyed life, smiled often, laughed easily, and had a way of making those around her feel comfortable. She always treated people with kindness and respect. A celebration of life will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church, Davidson NC at noon on November 12,2020 with a reception at the home following the service. Memorials may be made to Davidson United Methodist Church, PO Box 718, Davidson NC 28036 or Carolina Cares Hospice, Newton NC.
