Sally Anne Evans, 74, went to be with the Lord on March 2nd, 2019 after a short but brutal battle with cancer. She was born on April 24th 1944 in Oswego, New York to Dorothy and Phillip Johnson. She is survived by her husband Ross, her three children, Suzanne, Robert, and Thomas, and her two grandchildren Megan and Christopher. Sally was a deeply loving, joyful and gentle soul and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Sally's life will be held on Friday 8th March at 11am at Assurance United Methodist Church, Huntersville. "Speak to one another with psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord." (Ephesians 5:19, NIV)

