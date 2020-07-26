Sally Crockett passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 at the Cypress of Charlotte. She was born on March 31, 1932 in Glenwood, Iowa, daughter of the late Loren and Lydia Murphy and beloved wife of her late husband, Larry Crockett.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Angie Young (Philip), Carolyn Gaskin (Dr. Lewis), and grandchildren: Carolyn Parker (Andy), Alexander Young, MacGreagor Stevenson, Crockett Stevenson, Reed Gaskin (Leah), David Gaskin (Casey), Ross Gaskin (Ellen); and predeceased by her grandson, Scotty Stevenson.
A private service for the family will be held at Myers Park Baptist Church, Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood, Inc., 150 Glenwood Lane, Birmingham, AL 35242 or Wake Forest University School of Divinity, Office of University Advancement, Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.