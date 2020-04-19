Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Gluyas Rollins. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Gluyas Rollins, 83, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Sharon Towers. Sally was born on February 12, 1937 in High Point, NC to William Whitley and Faith Kohn Gluyas. She graduated from High Point High School, attended Woman's College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959. After college she was an elementary school teacher in High Point and Charlotte. She married Edwin Morris Rollins, Jr. on June 25, 1960.



Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her parents; her daughter, Faith Catherine Rollins; and her brother, William Whitley Gluyas, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Winn Rollins Elliott and son-in-law Chris Elliott, and her four grandchildren: Christopher Elliott, Collier Elliott, Faith Elliott, and Rollins Elliott; all of Charlotte.



Sally loved to play tennis and loved her tennis friends. She and Edwin enjoyed playing golf and fly fishing together. They loved to travel the world, but their favorite place to relax was their condo at Litchfield Beach, SC. Nothing made "Gigi" happier than spending time with her grandchildren.



She was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, where she frequently served as an usher. She was a member of the Mint Museum Auxiliary and served on the boards of Carolinas Concerts and the Charlotte Museum of History Auxiliary.



Sally was kind and thoughtful. She was both gentle and tough as nails. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, loyal friend and beloved grandmother. She had a deep faith and she was loved by all who knew her. And even as Alzheimer's stole her memories and her capabilities, she still had a gentle way about her and a smile for all. Her social graces never left her.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Sharon Towers for the quality care they gave Sally over the last five years.



A private burial will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.



Memorials may be sent to Daughters Against Alzheimer's (Battle for the Brain), 3215 Wood Valley Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 (



Condolences may be offered at





