Salud Teresita Habana Wood AMHERST, MA - Salud Teresita Habana Wood, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hospice of The Fisher Home in Amherst, MA. She was a devout Catholic throughout her life and went to church daily until she was no longer physically able. Her church and faith were always the grounding force in her life. Salud was a kind and quiet soul who adored her family and always put others' needs before her own. She was born to the late Antonio & Esperanza Habana (Jr) on October 10, 1934, in Davao City, Mindanao, the Philippines. Salud graduated from St. Scholastica's College in Manila and received her Master's degree of Social Work cum laude from the University of Ottawa, Canada in 1964. She had an accomplished professional background as a Social Worker & Treatment Supervisor in New York, Arizona and Illinois culminating in a very successful private practice for several years in Hinsdale, IL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie; siblings Solita, Antonio III, Sylvia and Arturo. Salud is survived by her son, Kit Wood and his wife Marcy; her grandchildren Kyle, Spencer, and Julia; siblings Sally (Jim), Sarah (Gary), Shirley, Sonja (Jack) and numerous loving nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Amherst in the weeks to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Greenhouse Scholars (North Carolina chapter in notes) at www.greenhousescholars. org or Hopeway Foundation (Charlotte) at www.hopewayfoundation. org.

