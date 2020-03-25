Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam D. Morgan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sam D. Morgan, Jr., age 93, of Lake Sinclair, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 21, 2020. Sam is survived by his three children, son & daughter-in-law Don & Jan Morgan, daughter & son-in-law Dianne & Chuck Brents, daughter & son-in-law Deborah & Joe Collins; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; one sister, Virginia Mills; and one brother, Edward Morgan. Sam's family was everything to him and he will be greatly missed by all. Sam was an active member of First Baptist Church of Snellville for 45 years and served many years, working diligently in their Wednesday night meal program. A native of Charlotte, NC, he spent half his life in Charlotte and half in Georgia. After discharge from the Navy, Sam was married for 62 years to the love of his life, Nita. He retired from General Motors as General Foreman after 43 years of service. Sam loved pitching fast-pitch softball in the Charlotte Rec Leagues. While in Georgia, he became a member of the HPM Hunt Club, enjoying many years of deer hunting. He loved the comradery with his fellow Hunt Club members, climbing into his last deer stand in December, at the age of 92. He also loved fishing at his home on Lake Sinclair and thought highly of all his neighbors. A Graveside Service will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens at 2:00 P.M. in Charlotte NC with Dr. Lee Pigg, of Hopewell Baptist Church officiating. Condolences may be viewed or sent to

