Samuel Bourne Edge (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
Mr. Edge, 90, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1929 in Hand, SC, a son of the late Benjamin Elexy Edge and Charlotte Anna Bourne Edge.

Mr. Edge served as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War.

His daughter, Amy Edge, survives him, as well as his brother, Jennings Dozier Edge of Calabash, NC. Samuel's wife, Edith Edge, and sons, Gregory Edge and Wesley Edge predecease him.

The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Plantation Estates, 606 Birch View Dr., Matthews, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 25, 2019
