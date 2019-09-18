Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Bright Wilson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 1:00 PM Covenant Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services Covenant Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Bright Wilson, 88, died Sunday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Shelby, NC, son of Samuel B. Wilson and Cleo Mauney Wilson. He attended schools in Shelby and later the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sam's education was interrupted when he was drafted during the Korean War . Following his military service, Sam attended the University of South Carolina where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration.Sam studied organ while at USC and would move to Charlotte where he first worked at Brodt Music Company. Following a career with the City of Charlotte he returned to work at Brodt's for several years. A long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sam was a member of the choir for fifty-seven years and served on the music committee numerous times over the years. He studied organ with Dr. Richard Peek and played the organ for services at Covenant, Myers Park Baptist and Myers Park Presbyterian.Music and Covenant were huge parts of Sam's life. He expressed his faith through music and had an extensive collection of choral records and C.D.'s. Sam enjoyed reading historical English literature, going to the mountains in the fall, and his dogs, Daisy, Bailey and Shelby.Sam's affection for his family was closely followed by his love of his 1927 Buick as anyone who talked with him discovered very quickly.Sam is survived by his wife, Emily Riddle Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth W. Holbrook and her husband, Paul; brother-in-law, Lewis Riddle; brother, LaMar Wilson and his wife, Carol; nephews, Mark Wilson and Jeffrey Ian Wilson; niece Laticia Riddle; and a great niece, Lily Riddle.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.Memorials may be sent to the Music Fund or the Organ Fund at Covenant Presbyterian Church,1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019

