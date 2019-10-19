Samuel Calus Lowe (1934 - 2019)
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC
28104
(704)-846-3771
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Weddington United Methodist Church
13901 Providence Road
Weddington, NC
Samuel Calus Lowe, 84, passed away at home Friday October 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. Lowe was born on October 15, 1934, in Spartanburg County, SC, to the late Calus Tarboe and Edna Harkey Lowe of Weddington. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine and brother Fred.

Mr. Lowe is survived by his brother Bill, daughters Pam and Angie, his two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday October 19, 2019 at Weddington United Methodist Church, 13901 Providence Road, Weddington, NC 28104. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Church.

For a full obituary and an online guestbook, please visit www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 19, 2019
