Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Service 2:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church Monroe , NC Visitation Following Services Shiloh Baptist Church in the Family Life Center Monroe , NC Obituary

Samuel David Kesiah, of Monroe, NC, passed peacefully on December 11, 2019. David was born to the late Sam and Eunice Kesiah on December 13, 1932 in Mint Hill, NC and graduated from Indian Trail High School in 1951. He was married to Louie Cline Price on December 25, 1953.



A member and past deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church for 65 years, David served his country in the US Naval Reserves and his community in numerous positions, among them: Union Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Union County Homebuilders Association, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Board of Education Advisory Council, Monroe Optimist Club, City of Monroe Planning Board, Rolling Hills Country Club Board of Directors and the Monroe Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge 244.



David was a supervisor with Western Electric for over 20 years before partnering with his brother-in-law, Arnold Helms, in Robert O. Helms Sand & Gravel. In November 2019, David was nominated for the Mack Truck Company Hall of Fame.



David followed his faith, cherished his family and was loyal to his friends. His counsel was invaluable to many and he will be missed greatly by all.



In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother Richard (Dick) Kesiah.



David is survived by his wife, Louie Kesiah; daughters Cindy (David) Sartain, Patsy (Scott) Broome, and Angelia (Mike) Turner; grandchildren Carly (Brian) Manbeck, Lizzie (David) Morris, Emmy (Kyle) Baucom, Alex Turner ( Fiance Grant Leus), Kinsey Broome, Sam Turner and Audrey Turner; great-grandchildren Baylee, Jensen and Laynie Manbeck and Tripp Tucker; and loyal furry friend 'JJ'.



Services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Monroe, NC with visitation immediately following in the Family Life Center.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciate to his hospice nurse, Heather Britt, RN as well as the caring and compassionate staff at Hospice of Union County inpatient unit.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 2301 Rocky River Road, Monroe, NC 28110 or the Hospice of Union County 700 Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.



