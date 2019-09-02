Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alexander Funeral Home, Inc. 1424 Statesville Avenue Charlotte , NC 28236-6468 (704)-333-1167 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Samuel D. Perry transitioned to eternal life at his home on August 25, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Jones officiating September 4, 2019 at 12:00. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.



Born in Bertie County, North Carolina, Mr. Perry was the son of the late Richard D. Perry and Lucy Gray Outlaw Roulhac Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Margaret Sessoms Perry, his wife of 72 years. He was also preceded in death by his eleven siblings. He was a World War II Navy veteran, serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific theater. He moved his family from Ahoskie, NC to Charlotte in 1965 and chose Friendship Missionary Baptist Church as his home church. He was the Manager and Funeral Director of Northwest Funeral Home.



Surviving are his daughter, E. Dianne Smith (Warren), his sons, Clifton (Karen), Abdul-Latif Shabazz (Anita), Mustafa Shabazz (Theodocia), Richard (Marilyn), Reginald (Sheila) and a host of grands, great-grands and great-great grands. Samuel is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the C. W. Kerry Scholarship fund at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.



Alexander Funeral Home is assisting the Perry family and condolences may be made at

Mr. Samuel D. Perry transitioned to eternal life at his home on August 25, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Jones officiating September 4, 2019 at 12:00. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.Born in Bertie County, North Carolina, Mr. Perry was the son of the late Richard D. Perry and Lucy Gray Outlaw Roulhac Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Margaret Sessoms Perry, his wife of 72 years. He was also preceded in death by his eleven siblings. He was a World War II Navy veteran, serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific theater. He moved his family from Ahoskie, NC to Charlotte in 1965 and chose Friendship Missionary Baptist Church as his home church. He was the Manager and Funeral Director of Northwest Funeral Home.Surviving are his daughter, E. Dianne Smith (Warren), his sons, Clifton (Karen), Abdul-Latif Shabazz (Anita), Mustafa Shabazz (Theodocia), Richard (Marilyn), Reginald (Sheila) and a host of grands, great-grands and great-great grands. Samuel is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the C. W. Kerry Scholarship fund at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.Alexander Funeral Home is assisting the Perry family and condolences may be made at www.alexanderfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close