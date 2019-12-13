Sam F. Williams, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019. He was born December 7, 1951 in Monroe, NC and grew up in Rochester, NY. He returned to Charlotte, NC where he graduated from Myers Park High School and went on to become a well-known civil engineer and surveyor in the Charlotte area.
Sam enjoyed singing, fishing, golfing, Tar Heels, and Panthers, but his true loves were his family and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a faithful servant and friend to many at Calvary Church, Fairbluff Bible Chapel, and in the Charlotte community.
He is survived by Bonnie, his best friend and wife of 47 years; three sons, Sam Jr. (Katie), Ben (Amber), and Kevin (Kristin); six grandchildren, Trey, Josie, Bowen, Dylan, Parker, and Avery; and his mother, Mae Dean Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill, and brother, Tim.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 12:00 PM Saturday December 14, 2019 at Calvary Church in Charlotte, NC with visitation preceding at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission Fund at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019