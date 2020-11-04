Samuel Ivill, Jr.
March 3, 1931 - November 2, 2020
Mooresville, North Carolina - Samuel Slone Ivill, Jr., of Mooresville, NC, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Bertha, PA on March 3, 1931 and was the second youngest of twelve children. He was raised in Morgantown, WV and attended Morgantown High School. Mr. Ivill served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was office manager for New York Life Insurance Company for 40 years and retired in 1992. Mr. Ivill loved his Lord and served as Deacon for churches in Florida and North Carolina. He also served as Business Administrator for Peninsula Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville. Mr. Ivill was an avid golfer and after retirement he worked part time at Mallard Head Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; children, Sarah Kovalcik and her husband, Bob of Longwood, Florida, Paul Ivill and his wife, Kathy of Richmond, Virginia, Steven Ivill and his wife, Olga of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandsons, Caleb Ivill and his wife, Ashley, Josiah Ivill, and Matthew Ivill; great granddaughters, Ella and Bri; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. "Well done thou good and faithful servant."
A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 5 at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. The family is requesting that masks and social distancing be observed for all whom attend.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ivill family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.