Samuel Jesse Andersen, youngest child of Dale Martin and Jean (Schneider) Andersen, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 23, 2020. As they were to welcome him at his birth, his Mom and Dad were with him as Sam ran into the waiting arms of Jesus.



Born in Yorba Linda, California, on February 3, 1987, Sam was a long-time resident of Stanly County. Attending Locust Elementary School and graduating from West Stanly High School in 2005, Sam was active in soccer, wrestling, and weight lifting. Sam was a student at Stanly Community College with plans to teach high school biology.



Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Phyllis Andersen of Cornelius, North Carolina, and LeRoy and Eleanor Jean Schneider of Placentia, California. Sam is survived by his siblings, Jacob of the home, Sarah (John) Green of Tipp City, Ohio, Joshua of the home, Alexis (partner Louis) of Oxford, Daniel (Tara) of New Salem, and James of Fenton, Michigan; nieces, Rose, Lily, and Sami Hercilla, Amelie and Olivia Andersen, and Hazel Andersen; and nephews, Henry and Harold Andersen.



Sam had earned a welding certificate, worked as a sheet metal mechanic at Andersen Services in Charlotte, in addition to being lead baker at Pizza Hut in Albemarle. Sam loved the outdoors, was born with the instincts of a naturalist. He raised dart frogs, and reptiles, enjoyed fly fishing, tying his own flies, and keeping the fields dressed and mowed.



In 2006 Sam's life was forever changed in a serious automobile accident, in which he sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. He lived at home with his parents, cared for by loving nurses including Rose, Carolyn, Samantha, and Brad. Due to their exemplary care, Sam was comfortable and healthy for the last 14 years of his life, able to take part in family activities.



Always his mother's favorite, Sam was known by many through North Carolina, the United States, and throughout the world as his family advocated for inclusion of individuals with brain injury, and for changes to needed services.



A Celebration of Samuel's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina at

