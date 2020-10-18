Samuel Kimbrough Sain, age 90, went to be with his loving heavenly Father, Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Sam was born June 19, 1930 in Yadkin County, NC, son of the late Stancile Kimbrough Sain and Cora Lea Brewbaker Sain. He graduated from Courtney High School and received a B.S. degree in Animal Science from N.C. State University. He married the love of his life, Margaret Hudspeth, on June 5, 1954.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he began his career as a Union County extension agent in 1956. He then joined American Bank & Trust Company in 1960 as head of Farm Relations. This began his 32 years in the banking industry, where he was Executive Vice President and on the Board of UCB Monroe. He retired from United Carolina Bank in 1992.
He was very active in his church and his community and loved to share the bounty of his garden with everyone. He was happiest traveling and spending time with his family, especially at Ocean Isle Beach, NC.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and sister, Polly Manning. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Elliott (Randy), Sandra Byrd (Steve), Vicky Scott (Jamie) and Martha McClellan (Doug), 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Kate McBride and Barbara Mabe, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Monroe Square for their love and compassionate care.
A private family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, NC at 1:00 pm, conducted by the Reverend Chris Dawson. The service may be viewed at https://fbcmonroenc.com/covid19
(Important Links: Live streaming). Private burial will be at Lakeland Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be receiving friends; however, if you would like to pay your respects, an open viewing will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, 109 Morrow Avenue, Monroe NC 28112. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mr. Samuel Sain.