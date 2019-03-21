Samuel Lee "Jerry" Thompson (1947 - 2019)
Samuel Jerry Lee Thompson age 71 passed away on March16, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held 3pm, Saturday at Rosadale Funeral Parlor (Chapel),3641 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Funeral Home
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
