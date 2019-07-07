Samuel I. Rhoads, 73, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with the Rev. Jim Lytle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home, 12021 Wyche Ln., Charlotte, NC.
Sam's cremains will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tipton, IA, at a later date.
Sam was born January 18, 1946 in Iowa City, IA to the late Samuel A. Rhoads and Mary Lois Kimberling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and several cousins.
He is survived by his husband Johnathan DeWalt of Charlotte, NC; his siblings Richard (Susan) Rhoads of Aurora, IL, Mary Jo (Dave) Collum of Brooklyn, IA, Elizabeth (Dale) Dyke of Deep Water, MO, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Sam Rhoads Memorial Fund, 12021 Wyche Ln., Charlotte, NC 28273.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 7, 2019