Sandra Bommelje Blume and Norman William Budd Blume CHARLOTTE - Sandra Bommelje Blume and Norman William Budd Blume passed away on April 12th and 13th, 2019, respectively, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Longtime Charlotte, NC residents, Budd and Sandy, moved to Oaxaca to spend their golden years in the temperate climate and peaceful lifestyle found in southern Mexico. In their later years, their relationship was described by Oaxaca 'n friends as symbiotic. While Sandy's body was strong and active, her short-term memory was poor. Budd's mind was sharp, but his body was failing. They each made up for the others weakness and together remained vibrant and alive until the end. While in Charlotte, Budd and Sandy were avid motorcycle enthusiast. They were very active in many groups and organizations. Budd would often agree to be an officer in those organizations. They taught an accredited motorcycle safety course, to promote safe riding and awareness. Sandy had many varied interests in her life. She was committed to continuing education, enjoyed a career in IT, loved to sew, and was never afraid to "walk in the rain" without an umbrella. She loved taking care of babies and was a foster mother to over 30 little ones, keeping them for 4 to 12 weeks before they were adopted. Budd was also a kindred spirit. He was very active in the Red Cross, enjoyed maintaining their motorcycles and other vehicles, played the tuba and bass in a German band who was always booked up during October, and was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 1:30pm, Holy Covenant United Church of Christ, 3501 West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28269.

