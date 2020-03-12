Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Contor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Beatrice Contor November 23, 1940 - March 8, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Sandra Contor, 79, born Sandra B. Erwin, and known as "Sandy" to her many friends, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, Georgia. Sandy's bright smile and friendly, welcoming demeanor brought many special people into her life, including during her years at Pontiac Central High School in Pontiac, Michigan, where she was a member of the choir, and led the cheerleading squad. After high school, she pursued a successful career at Pontiac GMC in Michigan, and later in New Jersey. At GMC, she met the love of her life, Charles "Toby" Contor, with whom she shared 42 years of happy marriage. Sandy and Toby lived together in Charlotte for nearly 30 years and considered it their home. Together, they raised two sons, Robert and William Anderson who both became attorneys, one of Sandy's proudest achievements. She leaves Robert, her son; William, her son and daughter-in-law Tricia, along with Sandy's grandchildren, William Charles and Jack Perry. Her parents were James Albert Erwin and Blanche Yonce Erwin. She had lived in Atlanta, Georgia for several years, to be close to her son William and his family, who lovingly cared for her during her final battle with Alzheimer's. Once she discovered tennis in adulthood, Sandy had a life-long love of the sport, both playing and watching, and competed in many tournaments, as well as teaching others. Sandy and Toby were active members of the Tenby Chase Swim Club in Delran, New Jersey, and then very active with the Olde Providence Racquet Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for many years, where they enjoyed much fun and laughter with many friends. Toby and Sandra enjoyed traveling together to many destinations around the world, from Brazil and the Caribbean to Monaco, Spain, Italy, and more, often because of national sales awards earned by Toby. Sandy's bright smile and loving nature will be missed by all who knew her.

