Sandra "Sandy" Middleton, age 78 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Monday, May 11th, 2020.Sandy will be remembered by most through her service. She held multiple offices with Optimist International, including Past President of the Queen City Optimist Club and Past NC Optimist Governor. She also volunteered at CMS schools and enjoyed working with the Boys & Girls Homes of NC. She was active in the Methodist church, sang in the choir and went on many building team expeditions to numerous third world countries. Sandy was a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC.She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian, and step father Russell Phillips.She was survived by her husband Keith who passed away June 3, 2020; her daughter, Julie Payne Kelly and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Molly and Ian Kelly of Charlotte NC; stepson, Alan Lowry Middleton and wife, Teena of Angier, NC;brother, Robbie Phillips and wife Brenda of NC; sisters, Jayne Phillips of FL and Michelle Phillips of NC; nephews, Tony, Travis, Tyler; and niece, Jordan.A Celebration of Life service will be held later this year to memorialize Sandy and Keith. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.Condolences may be offered at jcrafty@windstream.netWhite Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel