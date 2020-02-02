Of St. Petersburg passed away Thursday January 23rd 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Royal G. Lister and Inez Lister(Peg) on November 25, 1936. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by her family. She was a long time member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She served in different capacities as an officer in the many chapters in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina. She was a current member of the Preceptor Eta Sigma chapter in New Port Richey, Florida. Also, a member of North Bay Community Church of Clearwater, Florida. Sandra is survived by her loving husband Donald Andrew Moody of 50 years, her daughters Vicky L. Dvorak(Charlotte, N.C.), Lisa I. Everitt(Mark) (Shreve, Ohio) and Elaine S. Crump(Alan) ( Salisbury, N.C.) and her sons Paul G. Ramsey (Los Angeles, CA) and Mark R. Moody(St. Petersburg,FL). She also has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family will be having a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the local Humane Society and Suncoast Hospice.

