Sandra H. Jacobs, 75, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Aldersgate / Asbury Health Center in Charlotte, NC. Sandra was born October 19, 1943 in Princeton, WV to the late Glenn Bryan Hopper and Marie Cecil Hopper.



Sandra retired from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as the Administrative Assistant for the Dean of the College of Business.



Sandra volunteered at a local branch library. An avid reader herself, she kept a log of the books she read. She loved recommending books to friends and family. Sandra was a devoted supporter of the Children's Toys and Books fund of Ashe Really Cares in West Jefferson, NC. It gave her great joy to know that she helped to put smiles on the children's faces at Christmas time.



Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Bobby R. Jacobs. She is survived by her sister Glenna H. Hodge; her brother Benjamin E. Hopper (Debbie); her two sons, Richard A. Poindexter and Christopher B. Poindexter (Jacqueline); four grandchildren, Sarah C. Brierley, Jessica M. Poindexter, Samantha L. Poindexter and Matthew R. Poindexter; niece Dawn Swink; nephew Rev. Brad Hopper (Jennie); great niece Chloe Swink; great nephew and niece Aidan and Grace Hopper.



A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday February 9, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to the funeral service.



A graveside service and burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Cranberry Cemetery, 103 Belview Church Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.



The family would like to offer thanks for the support from Hospice. Heartfelt gratitude goes to the staff at Carrington Place in Matthews, and the staff at the Aldersgate / Asbury Health Center in Charlotte. Thanks to the many friends and family that supported Sandra with multiple visits, cards, prayers and "Frosties". In Sandra's words: "Thanks for the sunshine that you brought me."



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Fund of Ashe Really Cares, 204 Beaver Creek Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123



