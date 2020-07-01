Ms. Sandra Head Samways, 66, died June 25, 2020. Ms. Samways worked for Southern Pump and Tank Company, for 32 years as Vice President of Human Resources. She is survived by her sister, Linda H. West and her Husband Keith West, nieces Melissa Dyson, Ashley Matthues and nephew Scott West. Sandra was predeceased by her parents James and Yvonne Head, and her sister, Jean Dyson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.