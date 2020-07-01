Sandra Head Samways
1953 - 2020
Ms. Sandra Head Samways, 66, died June 25, 2020. Ms. Samways worked for Southern Pump and Tank Company, for 32 years as Vice President of Human Resources. She is survived by her sister, Linda H. West and her Husband Keith West, nieces Melissa Dyson, Ashley Matthues and nephew Scott West. Sandra was predeceased by her parents James and Yvonne Head, and her sister, Jean Dyson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
