Sandra I Atkinson, 77, of Matthews, NC, passed away July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving children.
Sandra was a beautiful, giving, loving, caring, selfless and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her children and granddaughter, traveling, donating to charities, dining with friends and sending cards for all occasions.
A service to celebrate and remember Sandra will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association - P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019