Sandra Kay Shumate Stallings of Charlotte passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House at the age of 75. She was born May 22, 1943 in Gaston County to the late Stewart Thomas Shumate, Sr. and Ruby Carpenter Shumate. She retired from Wells Fargo.
Sandra was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and attended Carmel Baptist Church since 2004.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stewart Thomas Shumate, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Marlene Shumate.
Survivors include her sister, Beverly Shumate Bridges (Rodney) of Cherryville; nieces, Erika Clawson Sigmon (David) of Fayetteville and Stephanie Carol Shumate of Wilmington; great niece, Emma Grace Sigmon.
The family will receive friends 2:30 -3:15 pm on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Cherryville. A Memorial Service in remembrance of Sandra will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday June 15, 2019 with Rev. Dale Hendricks officiating.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 8, 2019