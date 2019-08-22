Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra (Phillips) Low. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra "Sandy" Jill Phillips Low, 66, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1953 in Mecklenburg County, NC, to the late Joseph and Sue Beam Phillips. Sandra was retired from Carolinas Medical Center after more than 30 years as a Nurse. After retirement, she volunteered at the Mooresville Community Pregnancy Center. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville; she loved God and her church. Sandra was always kind, gentle, and sweet. She loved the outdoors, going to the beach and mountains, backpacking, going to car shows, and was involved in Venture Crew with her husband and her son. She loved her family and spending time with them.



She is survived by her husband, Cameron Low; son, Scott Low; sisters, Carolyn Bolin (Galen), Becky Black; mother-in-law, Edie Low; sister-in-laws, Heidi Caveny (John), McLean Hyde (Roby); nieces, Christie Thomas (Joe), Kayla Caveny; nephews, Drew Caveny (Courtney), Connor Hyde, Taylor Hyde; and great niece and nephew, Sienna and Hudson.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 25 at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Joshua Lathan officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Low. Condolences may be made to the family at

