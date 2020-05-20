Sandra M. Hartline
Sandie Hartline, 76, a native of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Sandie was a devoted mother, avid bridge player, successful businesswoman and member of Huntersville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children Scott Wilson, David Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.

A Graveside Service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 1pm.

Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
