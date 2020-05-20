Sandie Hartline, 76, a native of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020.



Sandie was a devoted mother, avid bridge player, successful businesswoman and member of Huntersville United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her children Scott Wilson, David Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.



A Graveside Service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 1pm.



Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.



