Sandra McMichen "MiMi" CHARLOTTE - Sandra McMichen "MiMi", walked into heaven on December 9, 2019. Sandy was survived by her son, Peter and his wife Lauri; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; seven nieces and nephews; and a great grandniece and a grandnephew. Her parents, James W. Murphy and Nadine Murphy, preceded her in death. Sandy was devoted to her family, always enjoyed a good laugh, new recipes, a good book, and delicious food. She is remembered for her love of family and her faith in Jesus Christ. A memorial service to celebrate Sandy's life is scheduled for 3 pm on January 18th, at Unity Baptist Church, 1005 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020