Marshville - Sandra T. McCollum, 73, passed away on October the 18th, 2019 at Autumn Care of Marshville. She was born in Union County, NC. on September the 13th, 1946 to Harold G. and Christine H. Thomas.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Sandra will be 11 AM Wednesday at Olive Branch Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Mrs. Christine H. Thomas; sons: Mr. Michael McCollum and his wife Gretchen of Marshville and Mr. Douglas McCollum .and his wife Lisa of Monroe. Grandchildren, Dorian and Lillian McCollum.
The family suggests memorials be made to Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8804 Hwy 218 East, Marshville, NC 28103 and Epilepsy Foundation, via website.
