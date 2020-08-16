Sanford Glickauf CHARLOTTE - Sanford Glickauf, 77, died on August 3, 2020. Born in Chicago, Sandy was a graduate of Drake University and was proud to call Charlotte his home for the last 40 years. He loved sports and spending time with his friends and family. Sandy is survived by two sons (Steven and Scott), four grandchildren (Benjamin, Jonathan, Rose and Samuel) and his sister Elaine Mark. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charlotte Rescue Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store