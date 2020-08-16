1/1
Sanford Glickauf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford Glickauf CHARLOTTE - Sanford Glickauf, 77, died on August 3, 2020. Born in Chicago, Sandy was a graduate of Drake University and was proud to call Charlotte his home for the last 40 years. He loved sports and spending time with his friends and family. Sandy is survived by two sons (Steven and Scott), four grandchildren (Benjamin, Jonathan, Rose and Samuel) and his sister Elaine Mark. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved