In Loving Memory of Dr. Sanjeev Wasson(1971-2020), Electrophysiologist in North Carolina,Son of Late Shri Puran Lal and Indira Wasson Brother: Rajiv, Sarita, Aasta, Bhavya Wasson. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing away of Dr Sanjeev Wasson. After completing medical school in India he imigrated to Canada and later to the US. He completed his training in cardiolgy from the University of Columbia, MO. and specialized in electrophysiology from the Cleveland Clinic. He practiced electrophysiology for over 20 years, He relocated to Charlotte in 2019 to practice at Carolina Heart Specialists in Lancaster, SC..He will be remembered as a loving father, dedicated husband and for his contributions to the community. He was very well regarded, respected and loved by his family, peers and patients. He is survived by his wife, Seema and children Tanya and Krish. We pray for the departed soul and may he rest in peace in God's company.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 18, 2020