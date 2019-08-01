Sara died peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2019 following a brief period of ill health. Sara was a native of Belton SC, born on June 25, 1923. She was the twelfth child of her parents Martha Missouri Wheeler Bradley and William Stroder Bradley. She resided in Charlotte most of her adult life. Visiting with her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews brought her the greatest joy. Her favorite activity was a rousing Scrabble game, which she usually won.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings; her husband, James Moffatt Parkinson and her beloved daughter, Martha Moffatt Parkinson Calaway.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Parkinson Benson, of Conover NC; a son-in-law, Jack Calaway of Ohio; two granddaughters, Jill Peth (Nick) of Washington, PA and Sara Emily Carleo of Davidson NC and two great grandchildren, Ben and Julia Peth.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212.
Memorials may be made in Sara's memory to King's Cross ARP Church, 3936 Craig Ave., Charlotte, NC 28211 or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 1, 2019